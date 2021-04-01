(WHDH) — The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles said there will be no vehicle inspections for a second day due to a nationwide system issue.

The RMV was notified by their vehicle inspection vendor, Applus Technologies, of a production issue that prevented vehicles from being inspected Wednesday, the state agency announced.

This nationwide system issue continued into Thursday, prompting the RMV to once again cancel vehicle inspections.

“The RMV continues to urge its vendor, Applus Technologies, to provide a timeline to resolution and confirmation of the extent of this nationwide system outage impacting citizens in need of a vehicle inspection, and the small businesses who run inspection stations in MA,” the state agency wrote in a statement on Twitter.

The RMV said that they have notified law enforcement and asked for their cooperation and discretion in citing those with an expired sticker who may have attempted to visit a station this week.

Inspections will NOT be conducted again on Thursday, 4/1. The RMV has been in communication with law enforcement to request cooperation and discretion in citing those with an expired sticker who may have attempted to visit a station this week. pic.twitter.com/ggCSBFmBr2 — Massachusetts RMV (@MassRMV) April 1, 2021

