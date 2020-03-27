Mass. RMV enforcing strict no walk-in policy to curb spread of coronavirus

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles is enforcing a strict no walk-in policy at its eight service centers in an attempt to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Customers are required to make an appointment online to complete in-person transactions. Those who fail to do so will be asked to leave the service centers.

Transactions that can be completed online, including renewing motor vehicle registrations and renewing standard driver’s licenses, will not be processed at service centers.

The RMV has also suspended the issuance of Real IDs after the federal government postponed the compliance deadline to October 2021.

All Class D, Class M and Class DM driver’s licenses, ID cards, learners’ permits, and commercial driver’s licenses and permits (CDLs/CLPs) with an expiration date between March 1, 2020 and April 30, 2020, have had a 60-day extension applied to their credential, excluding customers whose end of stay in the United States is the same as the expiration date on their identification. Those eligible for an extension is asked to wait to visit a service center until the State of Emergency has ended.

CDL Medical Certificates expiring after March 1 will also have a 60-day extension applied to prevent license downgrades and elective medical visits, as well as alleviate demand on medical providers, during the State of Emergency.

The Milford and Wilmington RMV service centers will remain open to exclusively perform walk-in commercial transactions for CDLs and permits (CLPs). CDL road tests will continue to be administered.

