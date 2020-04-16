Mass. RMV extends deadlines for vehicle registrations, licenses amid coronavirus outbreak

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles announced Wednesday extensions for inspection stickers, registrations, licenses and permits to allow for a decrease in non-essential travel and customer volume amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Motor vehicle inspection stickers, passenger plate registrations, professional credentials, and licenses and permits, including Commercial Driver’s Licenses and Commercial Driver’s License Permits, expiring in May will receive a 60-day extension to get them renewed.

Those with a March or April expiration already received a 60-day extension, with March receiving an additional 60-day extension as of Wednesday.

Click here for more information.

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)