Mass. RMV extends deadlines for vehicle registrations

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles is taking more steps to keep up social distancing measures after Governor Charlie Baker announced the stay-at-home advisory would be extended through the end of April.

Starting Wednesday, all passenger plate registrations that have expired in March or will be expiring in April will be extended for an additional 60 days.

Registrations that expired in March will be valid until Mary 31 and those that expire in April have been extended to June 30.

In a statement, the RMV said that renewals can be performed online and customers hoping to do so in person will not be able to make an appointment at this time.

Additionally, the RMV has taken further steps to slow the spread of coronavirus including:

