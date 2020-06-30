BOSTON (WHDH) - Vehicles can now be registered online without a visit to the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles.

The RMV partnered with Boston Software Corporation to create an online service that allows independent insurance agents to renew and reinstate passenger and commercial vehicle registrations on behalf of their customers.

“The RMV is committed to working with partners like Boston Software to provide additional flexible online options for our customers that allow them to skip the in-person trip to an RMV Service Center,” said Jamey Tesler, Registrar of the Massachusetts RMV. “This is another great example of leveraging the RMV’s new technology system to help our customers, business partners, and employees stay safer during the COVID-19 pandemic and to also continue making our transactions simpler, less time-consuming, and more convenient.”

This new feature in Boston Software’s platform SinglePoint will help with social distancing within RMV Service Centers amid the coronavirus outbreak.

More information about RMV transactions can be found here.

