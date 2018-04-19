Mass. RMV mistakenly tells nearly 10,000 drivers their licenses were suspended

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles is blaming a computer glitch after nearly 10,000 drivers were mistakenly told their licenses would soon be suspended for not paying outstanding fees.

“The RMV recently identified a technical glitch in the new software system that resulted in letters being sent in error to customers, and the RMV immediately corrected this issue on the same business day to notify impacted customers that no licenses had been suspended,” said Jacquelyn Goddard, a spokeswoman for the state Department of Transportation.

The 9,737 letters were the result of a technical glitch in the new ATLAS computer system, according to officials. The error was identified on April 12 and correction letters were sent out within 24 hours.

Any customers that have questions can call the RMV at 857-368-8000.

