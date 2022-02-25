All Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicle offices and service centers closed Friday due to a winter storm moving through the state.

The RMV announced that scheduled road tests have also been canceled for the day.

Those who had an appointment or a road test scheduled is asked to visit the RMV’s Online Service Center to reschedule.

The majority of the Bay State is under a winter storm warning as up to a foot of snow is expected to fall in some communities.

