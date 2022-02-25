All Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicle offices and service centers closed Friday due to a winter storm moving through the state.

The RMV announced that scheduled road tests have also been canceled for the day.

Those who had an appointment or a road test scheduled is asked to visit the RMV’s Online Service Center to reschedule.

The majority of the Bay State is under a winter storm warning as up to a foot of snow is expected to fall in some communities.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox