All Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicle offices and service centers closed Friday due to a winter storm moving through the state.
The RMV announced that scheduled road tests have also been canceled for the day.
Those who had an appointment or a road test scheduled is asked to visit the RMV’s Online Service Center to reschedule.
The majority of the Bay State is under a winter storm warning as up to a foot of snow is expected to fall in some communities.
