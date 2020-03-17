Mass. RMV reopens some locations, imposes new rules to curb coronavirus spread

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles announced that it will reopen seven customer service locations around the state.

Boston/Haymarket, Brockton, Fall River, Lawrence, Pittsfield, Plymouth, and Worcester will be open starting Wednesday. Hearings will be conducted at Boston/Haymarket, Brockton, Fall River, Lawrence, and Worcester. Hearings at the Pittsfield RMV occur weekly on Wednesdays and are scheduled to resume on March 25th . No hearings will be conducted in Plymouth.

The registry closed all 30 of its locations on Monday and again on Tuesday out of an abundance of caution amid the coronavirus emergency.

In an effort to abide by state and federal calls for social distancing, customers are asked to come to the office alone.

They are also asking those who do not immediately require in-person service to delay their visit.

Road tests are suspended indefinitely.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)