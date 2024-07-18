MILWAUKEE (WHDH) – Massachusetts delegates at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee were excited Thursday as they looked forward to Donald Trump’s much-anticipated speech on the convention’s final day.

Trump will take the stage one day after his vice presidential pick, JD Vance, delivered his remarks.

Trump will also speak while questions swirl around President Joe Biden and while many continue to process the attempted assassination of Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

“This has been our best campaign and then I got shot,” Trump said at an event Wednesday.

Trump’s remarks were captured in video obtained by PBS NewsHour. He said he was lucky he wasn’t killed and said God was with him.

“In many ways it changes you, your attitude, your viewpoint on life. And I think, honestly, I think you appreciate God even more,” Trump said.

“He’s a changed man realizing that the hand of God protected him and saved him and I think it humbled him,” said one Massachusetts RNC delegate.



One other delegate told 7NEWS “we’re all very curious” about the fate of the Democratic ticket following a new round of calls for Biden to step aside.

“There’s so much speculation. Is he going to be replaced? Is he going to stay? Is he going to hand the baton off at the DNC?” the same delegate said.

Speaking on the edge of the convention, Biden campaign representatives were eager to change the subject Thursday.

“We have to counter [the RNC] with unity and the sooner we get past talking about this and talking about what’s at stake and what we’ve heard for the first three nights of this convention and what we’re going to hear tonight from Donald Trump, the better off we’ll be,” said Deputy Campaign Manager Quentin Fulks.

Back within the Republican party, longtime Trump confidante Corey Lewandowski told 7NEWS that current Vice President Kamala Harris would still have to answer for the Biden Administration’s policies if she replaces Biden atop the ticket.

Still, he admitted, a change would shake up the race.

“It’s a completely different race and then of course you’ve got a historic figure potentially at the top of the Democratic ticket — a Black female securing the nomination of a major party for the first time ever,” Lewandowski said.

Though they did not release any excerpts of Trump’s speech, campaign representatives have repeatedly described the planned remarks as “personal.”

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)