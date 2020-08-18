Mass. rolls out new dashboard that tracks travel trends

State officials on Monday rolled out a new dashboard to help people understand how much people are traveling, how they are getting around, and where they are going in the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said its MassDOT Mobility Dashboard will be updated weekly and will enable users to “visualize, analyze, and monitor data collected by MassDOT to better understand the effects of COVID-19 on the Commonwealth’s transportation network.”

The agency said it is continuously monitoring the impacts of COVID-19 on roadways, transit services, and Registry of Motor Vehicles transactions, and the dashboard’s topics include traffic volumes, vehicle miles traveled, and transit revenue.

“This dashboard is just one of the ways that MassDOT is compiling and monitoring transportation data,” state Transportation Secretary Stephanie Pollack said. “Having one central location to access and analyze the impacts of COVID-19 increases public accessibility.”

(Copyright (c) 2020 State House News Service.