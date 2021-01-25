Mass. school district shifts to fully remote learning after string of COVID cases

WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The King Philip Regional School District has shifted to fully remote learning as it investigates multiple confirmed cases of COVID-19, officials announced Monday.

All buildings in the district will be closed through Friday so custodial staff members can perform a thorough deep cleaning, according to the district.

Staff members and students who are believed to be a close contact with the positive individuals have already been notified.

In the coming days, the district will decide whether or not to transition back to a hybrid learning model next week.

The district attracts high school students from Wrentham, Norfolk, and Plainville.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)