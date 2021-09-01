FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A shortage of bus drivers is impacting school districts in Massachusetts as students head back to the classroom.

Framingham is short 10 drivers and 125 students will not be able to ride the bus with classes starting this week, officials said. Many school bus drivers across the country got new jobs during the pandemic, and others have not come back because of concerns over transporting unvaccinated students.

John McCarthy, the CEO of NRT Bus Inc., said 16 new drivers are training but won’t be ready until the end of September. In the meantime, his company is trying to use buses for multiple routes.

“We’re working with school districts to do looping. You know, drop some kids off early,” McCarthy said. “Superintendents have been very acceptive of that idea. Go back and get some more kids.”

But Ted Geller, whose daughter Hannah will now have to walk two miles to school, said the district should have come up with a better plan.

“The school district knew, certainly from last year and the year before, that there was going be a situation here,” Geller said.

The shortage of bus drivers is also expected to impact school sports and games.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)