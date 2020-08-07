Mass. school districts finalizing reopening plans as coronavirus cases rise

BOSTON (WHDH) - School districts across Massachusetts are finalizing their reopening plans amid a recent uptick in coronavirus cases statewide.

The Cambridge school committee voted Thursday night to have students from grades four through 12 learn from home, while students in preschool through third grade will head to the classroom for in-person learning.

Cambridge Mayor Sumbul Siddiqui says the plan to reopen schools when it’s safe will come in stages.

“We have a lot more work, upcoming critical decisions we’re making,” she said.

Revere’s school committee decided in an emergency meeting that all students will learn remotely for now.

Revere Mayor Brian Arrigo cited the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases as a major factor.

“We are most concerned about out recent uptick in positive cases and increasing positive test rates that are much higher than the states average,” he said. “In fact, the city of Revere is the second-highest in the state’s Commonwealth.”

In Quincy, 850 public school teachers took a stand for remote learning.

They sent a letter to the school committee, urging the adoption of “a remote learning model with the aim of phasing in a hybrid learning model.”

The teachers said it’s “the only plan at this time that will ensure the health and safety of students, educators, and staff.”

Quincy Mayor Thomas Koch said he’s still not sure what plan the school district will enact for the fall.

“I get the feeling hybrid is probably the way we’re going to go, but we’re watching the data, we’re watching the stats, looking at things medically,” he said. “If things start to tick up again, we may be forced to slow it down and go remote.”

