Mass. schools adjust after high winds down trees, branches and knock out power to thousands

KINGSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - School officials across the state had to make some adjustments Wednesday after high winds downed trees and branches and knocked out power to tens of thousands of Bay State homes — many of which have students learning remotely.

In Kingston, classes were canceled at Silver Lake Regional High School and the community’s middle school due to power issues.

The storm caused issues in other communities, including Brockton and Brookfield, and had teachers asking students to log on and complete their work whenever clean-up crews restore power to their neighborhoods.

