WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Soaring temperatures and a lack of air conditioning continue to drive school districts to either let classes out early or cancel them altogether this week.

Woburn Public Schools was one of them, announcing Thursday that due to excessive heat and safety concerns, the school district would have early releases on Friday, just a day after the school year started.

“We are writing to let you know that due to the oppressive heat and safety concerns at some of our buildings without air conditioning, we will be having an early release tomorrow, Friday, September 8th for all schools,” officials said in a statement to the school community. “Our early dismissal times are as follows: 11:30 a.m. for WMHS, 12:00 for Middle Schools, and 12:30 at our elementary schools. Our Kindergarten students will still have the delayed start time, and be dismissed at 12:30.”

The decision came after a day of brutal temperatures, with hot, humid and hazy conditions plaguing the state, with areas like Fitchburg reaching a record heat of 94 degrees while Worcester tied its 1945 record of 90.

Going by the heat index, temps even felt like 100 degrees in places like Nashua, NH and Norwood, Mass.

The late summer heat has forced multiple districts like Worcester Public Schools to dismiss students three hours early on Thursday, similar to schools in Framingham, Swampscott and Reading.

“Some rooms were hot, some rooms were cool – it depends on what room you’re in,” said Worcester student Kayla Donisvitch.

For WPS, only ten of the district’s 45 schools have AC, something some parents told 7NEWS needs to change.

“It probably costs more to put in air conditioning when you build these buildings, but you have to think about the kids and their learning,” Maureen Hall said.

In the meantime, other parents said they were happy with the shortened school day, as they’d rather early dismissals over children remaining in hot classrooms for long periods of time.

“I think it’s good, actually, because the schools get so hot inside and there’s no AC and no, really, water,” said Jennifer Yarnie, another parent. “My son had said that the water fountains aren’t working right now or they’re testing them or something.”

Others said the half-day throws a wrench in their routine and makes working families adjust on the fly to the new hours.

“It wasn’t easy,” said Rebecca Adoma. “You need to call out from work or whatever you’re doing to come pick them up. It is what it is – we have to be here.”

“I think they should just have cancelled school for the two days because it’s kind of an inconvenience – you drop them off and then you have to turn around and come back for them in less than two hours,” Hall noted.

That was the case in Lowell, where classes were cancelled for both Thursday and Friday.

Follow the latest school closings and delays here.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)