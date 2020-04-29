Mass. schools could implement alternating schedules, classroom lunches, more remote learning this fall

BOSTON (WHDH) - With classes in Massachusetts canceled for the rest of the school year due to the coronavirus pandemic, educators are beginning to consider changes in the classroom for when they reopen in the fall.

Tom Scott, of the Massachusetts Association of School Superintendents, says when schools get back in session, students and teachers can expect that extra precautions will be taken to stop the spread of the virus.

One of the options being considered is alternating schedules or split lessons.

“You used to have kindergarten that used to have a morning and an afternoon session,” Scott explained. “Typically what would happen is in many districts, youngsters would have a three-hour day. There would be a transition time between sessions and then halfway through the year, students would flip.”

Other accommodations to promote social distancing could include eating lunch in classrooms instead of cafeterias, running buses at half capacity, and having teachers move around rooms rather than the students.

Scott believes remote learning could remain a part of the plan next school year.

“We need to accept the fact that because we don’t really know what the future has in store for us, that remote learning and the work we do may be an important component into next year,” he said.

The state commissioner of education is leading a study group so decisions can be made now with enough time to plan for the fall.

“We’ll probably have four or five superintendents who will work with him, medical experts and other educators to do some thinking about how we might emerge into next year,” Scott said.

The planning process is still in its early stages and Scott says officials will get input from teachers, parents and medical experts before making any decisions.

