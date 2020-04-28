Mass. schools could require masks, one-way hallways and classroom lunches when reopening in the fall

BOSTON (WHDH) - With classes canceled for the rest of the year because of the coronavirus, Massachusetts school officials are considering how to re-open in the fall and what measures might be necessary to reduce exposure to the virus.

Options on the table include:

Encouraging students and teachers to wear masks

One-way hallways to prevent overcrowding

Eating lunch in classrooms instead of cafeterias

Running buses at half capacity

Checking students’ temperatures before they enter the building

Educators said they’d have many discussions before coming up with any plans.

“There isn’t going to be an easy solution to this problem,” said Tom Scott of the Massachusetts Association of School Superintendents. “What people are going to have to do is figure what’s the least intrusive, whats the most viable option, and we’ll have to work from that.”

