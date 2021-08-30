EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - More than 100 school districts across Massachusetts are holding free COVID-19 vaccine clinics for students just days before school starts, in an effort to boost numbers and walk back the state’s mask mandate for their classrooms

If 80 percent of eligible students are vaccinated by Oct. 1, school districts can end the mask mandates for middle and high schoolers. Officials said the greater amount of vaccinated students, the less likely the virus will spread in schools.

“The more people in that classroom, the more vaccinated … the safer it will be and more promising school will continue to be in person,” said Dr. Christin Price, who was running a Jamaica Plain clinic.

“In some cases its parents and kids who are coming to get vaccinated which in some respects is a bonus that if you have a program like this, if you can get the kids interested maybe they can get the parents to come get vaccinated as well,” said Gov. Charlie Baker at an Everett clinic.

Clinics are offering school supplies, gift cards and other incentives to students to get shots.

“I wanted the vaccine and free ice cream,” said 12-year-old Shaila Martin in Lynn, where the American Federation of Teachers helped organize a clinic.

“Getting as many kids vaccinated and their parents vaccinated is going to help us feel good being in the classrooms and its really going to ensure we have a more normal school year,” said AFT MA President Beth Kontos.

