Mass. Senate approves expanded abortion access 33-7

Language codifying and expanding abortion access rights in Massachusetts is virtually guaranteed to land on Gov. Charlie Baker’s desk soon after the Senate voted 33-7 on Wednesday to add major policy changes to its fiscal year 2021 budget.

Six days after the House adopted a similar budget amendment, the Senate followed suit with a lame-duck session push to revamp state abortion laws amid growing worries that a conservative U.S. Supreme Court majority will erode or overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.

Both branches of the Legislature, where Democrats enjoy super-majority status, have now approved budget amendments based on a bill known as the ROE Act with margins large enough to override a gubernatorial veto – Republican Gov. Charlie Baker hasn’t threatened one but also has not been vocally pushing for the changes.

“The time has come for urgent action,” said Senate President Emerita Harriette Chandler, who authored the amendment and the original bill that it mirrored. “I believe in an affirmative right to choose, but this right now hangs in the balance. Those of us who remember the days before legal abortion and contraception must unite with those of us who never knew those dark times to protect this right at all costs.”

The amendment would ensure that state law explicitly allows abortions, which supporters said is a critical safety net if the federal judiciary alters the precedent that Roe v. Wade set.

It would also allow abortions after 24 weeks of pregnancy in cases with a diagnosed fatal fetal anomaly and lower the age above which a woman can seek the procedure without parental or court approval from 18 to 16.

Under current law, individuals who learn late in pregnancy that their child will not survive outside the womb must leave the state to secure an abortion after 24 weeks, a dynamic that backers of the legislation say forces many families into a harrowing choice between carrying an untenable pregnancy to term or traveling elsewhere for the care they want.

Activists have also been calling for lawmakers to lower the age for a woman to independently secure an abortion. The existing system, they argue, forces 16- and 17-year-olds who have survived incest or who do not have supportive families to get permission or to face the sometimes traumatic process of getting court approval.

The abortion votes in the House and Senate — both taken after Election Day during debate on a budget that was due back in July — drew criticism from Republicans and a handful of Democrats, particularly after Democratic leaders indicated they wanted to steer clear of major policy issues during debate on the spending plan.

A version of the ROE Act has been in the Judiciary Committee since January 2019, but legislative leaders held it there all session despite its popularity among lawmakers. The committee did not act on it by a deadline last Thursday, the same day that the House attached the abortion access amendment to its budget.

Minority Leader Bruce Tarr criticized the approach, arguing on the Senate floor that the amendment circumvented the committee process and that the availability of just a single further amendment to Chandler’s proposal stifled debate by preventing the kinds of amendments that a standalone bill would attract.

“In this extraordinary year, we would take up a matter that is incredibly important, I would suggest, to every single member of the Senate, and do it in such a way that says, ‘You are cut out. You get one further amendment,’ ” Tarr said. “No opportunity for people to say, ‘Let’s try to improve this, let’s offer amendments, let’s try to debate them, let’s include the members of the Senate as we always do in a full-throated, reasoned, inclusive discussion.’ ”

“We move forward, that’s gone,” he continued. “What a sad thing that would be for the state Senate.”

