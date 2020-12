A House-Senate compromise policing reform bill cleared the Senate Tuesday by a 28-12 vote, with support for the bill eroding compared to the 30-7 vote that the Senate’s original proposal netted in July.

The conference committee report, filed late Monday, is moving on immediately to the House, where a vote is expected today or tonight.

All four Senate Republicans voted against the conference report, and they were joined by eight Democrats.

