On the two-year anniversary of Gov. Charlie Baker’s declaration of a COVID-19 state of emergency, the Massachusetts Senate on Thursday is set to gavel in and pass legislation addressing a problem that became clear very early on in the pandemic.

The Senate on Thursday plans to take up a bill making changes to address inadequate oversight and management of two state-run long-term care facilities for veterans in Chelsea and Holyoke.

Lawmakers say “administrative failures” at the home in Holyoke played a role in contributing to the deaths of 77 veterans there, but have been unable over nearly two years to agree on oversight changes.

Senators say their bill would restructure command chains to resemble practices used in hospitals and other large organizations.

With the House having adopted a different approach, a final bill will likely need to come from a House-Senate conference committee.

The Senate bill (S 2739), which has attracted 30 amendments, would: – Give the authority to appoint a superintendent for each home to the executive director of the Office of Veterans’ Homes and Housing (OVHH).

The executive director would be appointed by the state secretary of veterans services, which would be elevated to a cabinet-level position, a move intended to ensure that the governor is aware of and accountable for any personnel challenges.

The superintendents would need to be licensed nursing home administrators with experience running a long-term care facility.

– Mandate annual performance reviews for all leadership positions at each home.

– Create a statewide Massachusetts Veterans’ Homes Advisory Council, as well as regional councils, which could submit nominations for and recommend the removal of superintendents.

– Establish an ombudsperson to receive, investigate, and help resolve complaints related to residents and staff at the homes.

– Create a public hotline for residents and staff to direct concerns.

– Require the Department of Public Health to regularly inspect the homes, and make its reports publicly available.

– Require each home to have a full-time specialist in infection control and emergency preparedness.

– Set procedures for filling vacant positions at the homes, including posting job openings in a timely fashion and ensuring that an employee is available to temporarily be tasked with any unfulfilled emergency duties while a position is vacant.

