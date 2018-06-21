Mass. Senate pushes back debate on gender ‘X’ option for licenses

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Senate is pushing back a debate on a gender-neutral option for state licenses until next week.

Lawmakers will discuss on June 28 a new bill that would give drivers three gender options when applying for a license.

Along with female and male, residents would be able to choose gender “X” on their state identifications.

The option is available in California, Oregon, Washington state and Washington, D.C.

The Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles announced earlier this month that it is going to start offering the gender-neutral option as well.

