Mass. Senate releases bill that would implement ban on all carry-out plastic bags

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts State Senate released a bill on Monday that would implement a statewide ban on all carry-out plastic bags at checkout from retail stores.

After viewing an educational display about sea animals who starved to death because of the amount of plastic in their stomachs at the Vancouver Aquarium over the summer, Senate President Karen E. Spilka took a personal interest in pushing the bill, according to a news release from her office.

“I was saddened and disgusted, quite frankly, when I was confronted with the reality of what plastics in our oceans do to the animals who call it home,” Spilka said in a statement. “Beyond that, it made me realize how the health of our planet depends so much on the health of our oceans. While Massachusetts may not be able to tackle the proliferation of plastics worldwide, we can take concrete action at home. Implementing a statewide ban on plastic bags, and encouraging the use of reusable bags, is an important first step.”

The bill would require retailers to charge at least 10 cents for a recycled paper bag at check out and return five cents of the amount collected from the sale of paper bags go back to the city or town for enforcement of the ban, as well as for other municipal recycling efforts.

“Every day, Massachusetts residents see the negative impact of plastic bag pollution, whether along the streets we live in, tangled in trees and bushes, caught up in rivers and streams, and more and more killing sea life in our oceans,” State Senator Jamie Eldridge said in a statement. “It’s time for Massachusetts to end this plastic waste in our society, and I’m grateful to Senate President Karen Spilka for prioritizing this legislation.”

The bill would preempt existing plastic bag bans already implemented in cities and towns to provide consistency for retailers across the state.

The ban would continue to allow for plastic bags for specific products where plastic serves an enhanced purpose, such as for produce, poultry or other food items to keep them fresh, or for frozen items or items prone to leak.

Small retail shops that use a small number of carry-out bags would be given additional time to comply with the fee requirement, according to the bill.

Over 100 cities and towns across the Bay State have already passed local laws banning plastic.

The bill is slated to be debated by the full Senate on Nov. 20.

