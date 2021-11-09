Legislation allowing first responders to transport police dogs injured in the line of duty to emergency veterinary care is on the move in the Senate after sputtering out last session.

The Senate Ways and Means Committee on Tuesday recommended passage of a bill (S 1606) that would require the state Department of Public Health to craft new policies for handling wounded police K-9s, and emergency medical personnel could transport police dogs and other working animals for additional care as long as there is not a human in need of aid.

Supporters dubbed the legislation “Nero’s Law” after Sgt. Sean Gannon’s canine unit, who was injured when Gannon was killed in a 2018 shooting while attempting to serve a search warrant.

State law prohibited emergency personnel from transporting Nero to an emergency veterinary clinic at the time, though he survived his injuries.

After dying without action in the 2019-2020 lawmaking session, the Senate is now poised to vote on the legislation during a Wednesday formal session, according to bill sponsor Sen. Mark Montigny.

“K9 officers protect the men and women in law enforcement as well as the community at-large. These animals endure extreme danger from gun violence, narcotics, and even explosive materials,” Montigny, a New Bedford Democrat, said. “Authorizing our emergency personnel to provide basic treatment and transport is a commonsense measure that honors their contributions across the Commonwealth. Sergeant Gannon was a native son of New Bedford and therefore his K9 partner Nero is part of our community’s extended family. We hope that this never has to be used, but it demonstrates the respect for the crucial work these animals do.”

