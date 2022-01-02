BOSTON (WHDH) - Starting this week, mass vaccination sites including Fenway Park will offer thousands of vaccines and booster shots a day.

On Wednesday, the Melnea Cass Recreation Complex in Roxbury and at North Shore Community College’s Modular Building in Lynn will offer 400 shots a day.

On Thursday, a new clinic at Bay Street in Taunton will start up with 400 vaccines a day and Fenway Park will re-open as a vaccination site, distributing up to 1,300 shots a day.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)