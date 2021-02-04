Mass. sex offender facing child porn charges held on $10K bail

A Massachusetts sex offender who was caught with a collection of child pornography has been ordered held on $10,000 bail, officials said.

Kevin Migneault, 51, of Westford, was arraigned Wednesday in Ayer District Court on charges of possession of child pornography and failure to register as a sex offender, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Acting Westford Police Mark Chambers.

Detectives began investigating Migneault in December 2020 after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children issued a cyber tip that was reportedly connected to the IP address at his Groton Road home.

Investigators later learned that Migneault had been allegedly uploading multiple images of minor female victims using his Kik messenger account.

Migneault had also been living in Westford for more than year without registering as a sex offender, despite being registered in Chelmsford, officials said.

A judge ordered Migneault to have no unsupervised contact with anyone under 18 and to refrain from using the internet or social media.

He is due back in court on Feb. 26.