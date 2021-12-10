SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts sheriff’s department is mourning the death of a correctional officer from Saugus who recently died of complications from COVID-19, officials announced Friday.

Anthony J. Pasquarello, a 15-year veteran of the Essex County Sheriff’s Department, died Thursday at the age of 37, according to Sheriff Kevin F. Coppinger.

“Officer Pasquarello was a courageous, dedicated member of the Essex County Sheriff’s Department who served with great distinction, and we are simply devastated by his passing. His service to our Department, as well as the good people of Essex County, will always be honored and remembered,” Coppinger said. “We pray for his family during this very difficult time, as well as for his brothers and sisters at the Essex County Sheriff’s Department who are in great mourning over his passing.”

Pasquarello leaves behind his 6-year-old son, Vincent, as well as his fiancée, Rio Joyce Mendoza.

The sheriff’s department, Massachusetts State Police, and local police will escort Pasquarello’s body from Lahey Clinic in Burlington to McDonald Funeral Home in Wakefield on Friday morning.

Pasquarello’s family will join members of the sheriff’s department for a candlelight vigil in his honor at the Essex County Jail and House of Correction at 4 p.m.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later time.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)