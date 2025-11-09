LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two sisters from Massachusetts have come up with a heartfelt way to honor their brother’s memory and bring comfort to veterans who are nearing their final days.

Rose Frechette, 72, of Fitchburg, and Adrienne Renaud, 79, of Leominster, crochet red, white, and blue prayer shawls that are given to veterans who receive end-of-life comfort care at HealthAlliance-Clinton Hospital in Leominster.

Each shawl features a gold border, symbolizing that it was lovingly made by a Gold Star family.

“It makes me feel like my brother is there. It’s a little part of him that I’m keeping alive,” Rose said.

Nineteen-year-old Francis Frechette was killed in Vietnam in 1969. His twin brother, Charlie, also serving in the same Army unit, escorted Francis’ body back home.

The sisters dedicate their time and money to making eight prayer shawls (each make four) every month.

“When I start doing the first row, I look at it and say, ‘I hope you get to somebody and you give them a little bit of joy,’“ said Adrienne. “I just hope that people realize that these guys deserve whatever we can give them. If my crocheting a little thing to put over them can make them feel good, then that’s all that counts.”

Rose said, “When I start a prayer shawl, I say ‘Francis here is another’. When I’m done making it, I give it a hug and a kiss. and I say ‘okay Francis to help someone.'”

Rose and Adrienne emphasize that in addition to Francis and Charlie, three other brothers also served in the military.

The idea for a veteran prayer shawl began a few years ago with a request from Reverend Renee Anderson, the hospital chaplain who provides spiritual support to dying patients and their families.

Knowing the sisters are on a fixed income, the chaplain posted on social media the need for the red, white and blue yarn, and the community donation response has been tremendous.

Anderson said, “This project has impacted the donors, the crocheters, and the recipients! I am proud to be a part of this community.”

