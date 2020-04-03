Mass. SJC rules to release some inmates amid coronavirus outbreak

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court on Friday ruled in favor of releasing some pre-trial inmates due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The ruling was handed down after the state criminal defense bar presented arguments earlier this week seeking the release of vulnerable inmates who could become infected with the potentially deadly virus and those who don’t pose a threat to the public.

Inmates who are being held on bail and aren’t facing certain serious offenses are entitled to a “rebuttable presumption of release” unless prosecutors can prove they pose an “unreasonable” danger to the community or flight risk, the state’s highest court ruled.

“These categories of pretrial detainees shall be ordered released on personal recognizance unless the Commonwealth establishes, by a preponderance of the evidence, that release would result in an unreasonable danger to the community or that the individual presents a very high risk of flight,” the Supreme Court justices wrote of their ruling.

Those facing allegations of murder, manslaughter, crimes using physical force, rape, indecent assault, domestic violence, and assault and battery will not be eligible for release.

Thousands of inmates could be back on the streets as early as next week.

