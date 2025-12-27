Residents across Massachusetts woke up to a fresh coat of snow this morning as a snowstorm moves out of the region.

Here are some local snow totals:

Ashby – 4.5 inches

Achushnet – 4 inches

Taunton – 3.9 inches

Logan Airport in Boston – 2.9 inches

Martha’s Vineyard – 2.5 inches

Swansea – 2.5 inches

Billerica – 2.0 inches

Stay iwth 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest weather updates.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox