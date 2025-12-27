Residents across Massachusetts woke up to a fresh coat of snow this morning as a snowstorm moves out of the region.

Here are some local snow totals:

Ashby – 4.5 inches

Achushnet – 4 inches

Taunton – 3.9 inches

Logan Airport in Boston – 2.9 inches

Martha’s Vineyard – 2.5 inches

Swansea – 2.5 inches

Billerica – 2.0 inches

Stay iwth 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest weather updates.

