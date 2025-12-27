Residents across Massachusetts woke up to a fresh coat of snow this morning as a snowstorm moves out of the region.
Here are some local snow totals:
Ashby – 4.5 inches
Achushnet – 4 inches
Taunton – 3.9 inches
Logan Airport in Boston – 2.9 inches
Martha’s Vineyard – 2.5 inches
Swansea – 2.5 inches
Billerica – 2.0 inches
