CAMP ARIFJAN, Kuwait (WHDH) – Massachusetts soldiers overseas honored fallen Weymouth police sergeant Michael Chesna Friday.

Deployed soldiers said their final farewell with a Tough Ruck march in full military gear through Kuwait. They displayed Chesna’s name and picture on their gear for the memorial march.

