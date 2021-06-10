BOSTON (WHDH) - A special olympian from Boston got the surprise of a lifetime when she recently learned she will be representing Massachusetts at next year’s Special Olympics USA Games in Florida.

Nicknamed “Lightning”, Lumene Montissol, 26, began participating in Special Olympics Massachusetts at 14, winning a gold medal every year since.

“I can’t wait to meet new people from different states and the Caribbean countries as well,” she told 7NEWS.

Montissol, who competes in the 200 meter dash, the long jump, and relay races, says she’s excited for her shot.

“It feels like my turn to share my moment to everyone and including Special Olympic athletes everywhere and share my experience of becoming the Team Massachusetts athlete that I am,” she said.

Her dad, Emmanuel, couldn’t be prouder.

“I’m very excited, I’m so happy for her, she’s so motivated and she’s ready to go at every game every practice,” he said. “Every morning she wakes me up and says, ‘Daddy, I’m ready to go.”

The Special Olympics USA Games will be held June 5 to June 22, 2022 in Orlando, Florida.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)