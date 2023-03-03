BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Auditor Diana DiZogliois launching an audit of MBTA operations this month.

The probe comes after a string of safety issues that drew intense scrutiny.

The auditor’s office says the audit will “follow the money” and examine if the T steered money toward safety initiatives.

The audit will cover two years in which MBTA service deteriorated.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)