BOSTON (WHDH) - The electrical fire that prompted an hours-long evacuation of the Massachusetts State House Tuesday afternoon was determined to be accidental, officials announced.

Massachusetts State Police said Wednesday that a multi-organization investigation revealed that in the sub-basement of the Annex Building, two lines from an electrical vault each had faults that caused a fire around 2 p.m.

The fire produced toxic gas as it burned, and crews struggled to gain safe access to the fire, which was extinguished by 5 p.m. Boston Fire Department Commissioner Paul Burke said at the scene that there were high readings of carbon monoxide.

The fire followed a separate evacuation on Tuesday morning that was determined to be a false alarm. MSP said two visitors accidentally mistook the fire alarm for a door handle.

The State House remained closed Wednesday and will reopen Thursday.

