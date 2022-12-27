As it marks its own 50th anniversary, the Massachusetts State Lottery says it will release its first-ever $50 instant scratch ticket in the coming year.

The “Billion Dollar Extravaganza” will hit stores on Feb. 7, 2023, offering “over $1 billion in total winnings” and a $25 million instant win prize – the largest instant win prize in the state lottery’s history, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission.

“As the Lottery’s 50th anniversary celebration approaches the end, what better time to introduce the $50 ticket to begin our next 50 years!” said State Treasurer and Chair of

the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission Deborah B. Goldberg in a statement. “Our customers had been requesting this ticket for some time. After careful consideration, the Lottery has what we believe will provide them with the entirely new level of excitement they have been seeking.”

Ticket prizes will include three $25 million prizes, five $2 million prizes and 15 $1 million prizes, according to the commission’s announcement. Officials said that with a print run of 30.2 million tickets, sales from the Extravaganza game are slated to go over $1.5 billion, “giving it the potential to generate over $150 million in net profit.”

With winning odds estimated to be 1 in 4.1, the ticket was described by officials as giving players “the best chance to win $500 and $1,000 prizes in Mass Lottery history,” with each game containing 10 winning numbers and 35 chances, with multipliers ranging from 5-500x. Also at the top of the ticket will be three bonus spots that offer players a chance to automatically win $100, $500 or $1,000.

Up until now, the highest-priced instant ticket in Massachusetts has been $30 – a price point introduced in 2014.

