GRANVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Massachusetts men are dead after a single-vehicle crash in Granville on Saturday morning, according to state police.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash in the area of Old Westfield Road around 7:20 a.m. found Justyn Tremp, 21, of Granville, and James Novak, 23, also of Granville, dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation indicated Tremp was driving his vehicle with Novak in the passenger seat on Old Westfield Road shortly before 6 a.m. when the vehicle went off the roadway, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

