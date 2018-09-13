Mass. State Police add 5 violent fugitives to ‘Most Wanted Sex Offender’ list

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts State Police have added five convicted fugitives who have violent criminal pasts to its list of “Most Wanted Sex Offenders.”

Troopers are actively searching for the men, all of whom have previously been convicted of violent crimes and have failed to abide by their requirements to register as Level 3 sex offenders, according to the department.

Police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down the following individuals:

Juan C. Gonzalez, 57, is wanted for four counts of failure to register as a sex offender, according to police.

He was convicted of rape with force in 1989 in connection with repeated sexual assaults of a child in Taunton, beginning when they were 5-years-old.

He is described as Hispanic, 6 feet, 3 inches tall, about 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo on his upper right arm and scars on his left shoulder, back, abdomen, and hip.

Officials say Gonzalez has ties to Taunton, Boston, and New York.

Michael Joslin, 54, is currently in violation of his Lifetime Sex Offender Registration requirements in Massachusetts and is also wanted by the Orange County, Florida, Sheriff’s Office for failure to register as a sex offender, according to police.

Joslin was convicted of two counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 for two sexual assaults on the same victim in Fitchburg.

He is described as white, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, about 220 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Officials say Joslin has ties to Fitchburg, Revere, Chelsea, Brockton, Boston, Worcester, and Orlando.

Roberto Jimenez, 35, is in violation of his Lifetime Sex Offender Registration requirements and of his probation conditions stemming from a 2006 conviction, according to police.

In that case, he was convicted of two counts of rape of a boy under 16 and a single count of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 in connection with an assault in Springfield. Police say Jimenez met the 12-year-old victim in an online chat room and persuaded the boy to meet him under the guise of playing video games.

Jimenez is described as Hispanic, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, about 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He is said to be a repeat offender of the most wanted list.

Angelo Rosado, 53, is wanted for four counts of failure to register as a sex offender, according to police.

Rosado was convicted in 1991 of rape of a child under 16 with force, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and robbery, stemming from an incident in which he and his co-defendant dragged a girl under a bridge in Boston, struck her with a large object and took turns raping her.

He is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, about 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He has numerous tattoos all over his body, including several teardrops under his left eye and a visible tattoo on the right side of his neck.

Officials say he has previous convictions for failure to register and an extensive criminal history in Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New York, and New Jersey.

Richard Fleurant, 79, is wanted for two counts of failure to register as a sex offender, according to police.

Fleurant was convicted in 1977 for four counts of committing unnatural acts with a child under 16 in connection with multiple incidents that occurred in Weymouth, where he worked as building superintendent at an apartment complex and victimized teenage boys who frequented the premises.

He is described as white, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, about 185 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

Officials say he is possibly homeless and has past ties to Boston, Weymouth, and Central Massachusetts.

Anyone who sees these men or has knowledge of their whereabouts is urged to call the State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section at 1-800-527-8873 or to call 911.

