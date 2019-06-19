Mass. state police add accused child rapist to most wanted list

FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section has added an accused child rapist from Leominster to the department’s Most Wanted list.

Zion Pierre Vazquez, 31, is accused of committing multiple sexual assaults against a child who was under the age of 10 years old, according to an announcement issued Tuesday.

Vazquez is Hispanic, approximately 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 170 pounds., with black hair and brown eyes. He has multiple tattoos on both forearms, upper arms, and shoulders and a mole at the corner of his lip.

He has an extensive criminal record in Massachusetts and also has previous arrests in Illinois. Besides the child rape warrant, Vazquez is sought on additional outstanding warrants in Massachusetts charging him with failure to provide a DNA sample as required by law and motor vehicle violations.

He has ties to Fitchburg and other Central Massachusetts areas.

Anyone who sees him is urged to contact MSP VFAS at 1-800-KAPTURE (1-800-527-8873) or to call 911.

