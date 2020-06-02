Mass. State Police apprehend stolen vehicle thought to be involved in NH fireworks heist

WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A spokesperson for the Massachusetts State Police announced Tuesday evening that four people have been detained in connection to a firework heist out of New Hampshire.

Troopers stopped a stolen vehicle on Montvale Avenue in Woburn and said that some of the occupants will face charges.

A number of fireworks were seized.

No further information was released.

