Mass. State Police apprehend stolen vehicle thought to be involved in NH fireworks heist

WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A spokesperson for the Massachusetts State Police announced Tuesday evening that four people have been detained in connection to a firework heist out of New Hampshire.
Troopers stopped a stolen vehicle on Montvale Avenue in Woburn and said that some of the occupants will face charges.
A number of fireworks were seized.
No further information was released.
