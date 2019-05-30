Mass. State Police arrest man wanted by U.S. Marshals for trafficking narcotics

HATFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police arrested a man Thursday they say was wanted by U.S. Marshals for trafficking narcotics.

After pulling over a 2002 Chevy Tracker in Hatfield about 1 a.m. and writing a citation, police noticed a backseat passenger, identified as Shawn Snead, 27, of Staten Island, N.Y., making strange movements, according to state police.

Police then had the occupants exit in order to conduct a search of the area where Snead was seated, and they located a hypodermic needle and a small bag of a substance believed to be heroin.

Upon further investigation, police located a bag containing 58 grams of a substance believed to be crack cocaine, five small yellow pills, and 12 small baggies containing heroin on Snead.

They also located a scale and more than $2,800 of cash in the vehicle.

Snead was arrested and transported to the Northampton Barracks for booking.

During booking, police discovered Snead had an active warrant for his arrest stemming from charges issued by the United States Marshalls Service.

Snead was arraigned Thursday in Northampton District Court on the following charges: fugitive from justice, possession of a Class A substance, possession of a Class E substance, trafficking in cocaine, and conspiracy to violate drug laws.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)