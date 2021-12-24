BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts State Police Association on Friday confirmed that a trooper was fired earlier this week for not complying with the state employee vaccine mandate.

All state employees are currently required to be fully vaccinated under a mandate instated by Gov. Charlie Baker.

“Unfortunately this is just the first of many. During a time of critically short staffing and in a world where we strive to have a well-rounded, educated and wholesome trooper, this is a loss for all of us,” the State Police Association wrote in part in an official statement.

The Massachusetts State Police did not comment on the matter, though a spokesperson said they have reached the point where those who have not complied with the executive order are facing termination.

