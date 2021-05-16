Mass. State Police Bomb Squad called in after police recover hand grenade in Dartmouth

DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Dartmouth police called in the Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad for assistance after recovering a hand grenade, later determined to be a training device, while executing a search warrant on Sunday.

Police, detectives and members of the S.E.M.L.E.C Search and Rescue team executing the search warrant located what appeared to be a hand grenade. As they were unable determine if the device was real or posed a threat, the Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad Team was called in, authorities said.

Upon evaluation of the device, the bomb squad determined that the object was a military training grenade and posed no threat.

“I’m both relieved and thrilled the grenade was found to be a training device only,” said Dartmouth Police Chief Brian P. Levesque. “I am also very proud of the personnel who immediately identified a potential threat, and addressed it both swiftly and accordingly.”

