Mass. State Police chopper tracks down juveniles who escaped detention facility

PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities utilized infrared technology on the Massachusetts State Police helicopter to track down a pair of juveniles who escaped from a detention center in Plymouth of Monday afternoon, officials said.

The juveniles fled the Department of Youth Services and ran off into a heavily wooded area around 2:30 p.m., prompting an aerial search, according to state police.

Troopers Richard Boulos and Gregg Spooner reportedly located the juveniles about 1.5 miles from their last known location.

State police say the troopers directed ground teams from the air. The juveniles were later taken into custody without incident.

An investigation is ongoing.

