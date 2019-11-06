Mass. State Police Col. Kerry Gilpin retiring after 2 years leading department

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police Superintendent Col. Kerry Gilpin is retiring after two years leading the department and 25 years serving with the state police, officials said.

Gilpin, 49, was named superintendent in November 2017. Her retirement is effective Nov. 15.

She joined the Massachusetts State Police in 1994. Before being appointed colonel, she served as Deputy Division Commander for the Division of Standards and Training, where she was responsible for the coordination of all training for the 83rd Recruit Training Troop, State Police Municipal Association and Special State Police Officers, including training for Massachusetts’ federal, state and local partners.

After being appointed as colonel, Gilpin’s department was under immense scrutiny amid a scandal involving dozen of troopers who received pay for overtime they did not work.

In a statement, Secretary of Public Safety and Security Thomas Turco said, “Over the course of a distinguished 25-year career, Kerry Gilpin has committed herself to the most fundamental work of law enforcement: protecting the public, serving the community, and advancing the interests of justice inside and outside the Department of State Police. As colonel, she has implemented meaningful, lasting changes at every level of the Department, and I am grateful for her service and wish her the very best in her retirement.”

