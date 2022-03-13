WARE, MASS. (WHDH) - State and local police agencies on Sunday resumed their search for a missing Sturbridge man in the area of the Quabbin Reservoir in Ware and Belchertown.

George Guttler, 71, was last seen on Saturday afternoon, according to Massachusetts state police.

Troopers located Guttler’s red Honda Civic parked in a lot near the Windsor Dam shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday, police said. The gate to enter the lot locks at 6 p.m., which means Guttler had driven into the lot at an earlier time.

State and local police conducted an extensive search of the surrounding area with patrols and K9 teams, but did not find Guttler. Saturday’s search ended in the early hours of the morning on Sunday.

At 9 a.m. on Sunday, troopers assigned to the special emergency response team, assisted by the state police mounted section, K9 section, and drone unit, resumed the search. Ware, Belchertown, and Sturbridge police are also assisting in the search and investigation.

Guttler is described as having white and grey hair and standing at approximately 6 feet tall, according to state police. He was last seen wearing a flannel shirt, black jeans, and black sneakers.

Anyone who may have seen Guttler or has information regarding his whereabouts is urged to call 911.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)