Mass. State Police dive unit invites 95-year-old vet to watch training exercises

(WHDH) — A Massachusetts State Police dive unit invited a local veteran out for a special outing Wednesday.

Doug Bryant is 95-years-olf but remembers his time in the Navy like it was just yesterday. He served for more than 24 years during World War II and was sent to Pearl Harbor.

In honor of that service, the dive unit invited him to watch one of their training sessions.

“Oh god, I’m truly honored. If they told me I was going tomorrow, I would go with a smile on my face,” he said.

After retiring from the Navy, Bryant wrote a memoir about his experience.

