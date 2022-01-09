BERKLEY, MASS. (WHDH)–State police have launched an investigation following a fatal wrong-way crash on Route 24 in Berkeley early Sunday morning.

Troopers responding to a reported crash found a mangled Chevy Trailblazer that had collided with a tractor-trailer, according to state police.

A preliminary investigation determined the Chevy had been traveling northbound on the southbound side of the highway when it struck the southbound tractor-trailer, police said.

The driver of the Chevy, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)