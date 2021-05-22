Mass. State Police investigating shooting in South Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police launched an investigation into a Friday night shooting in South Boston, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of William Day Boulevard just before 11 p.m. found a 19-year-old man suffering from a serious, non-fatal injury.

A preliminary investigation shows that a group of teenagers was in several vehicles at the Pleasure Island parking bay when additional vehicles entered the parking lot and fired several shots in the victim’s direction, according to police.

The victim, who struck in the lower body, was taken to Boston Medical Center, where he remains. His injury is considered serious, but non-life-threatening, police said.

An investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

No additional information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)