Massachusetts State Police K-9 Kantor is receiving a bullet- and stab-protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from a East Taunton non-profit organization.

Kantor’s vest, which is expected to be delivered within several weeks, is sponsored by Madeline Hamersley of Sorrento, Maine, through Vested Interest in K9s. It will be embroidered with the sentiment, “In honor of Sandy Marcal.”

The 501c (3) charity’s mission is to provide vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. Since its inception in 2009, Vested Interest in K9s has provided over 3,830 U.S. made, custom fitted, NIJ certified protective vests in 50 states through private and corporate donations, at a value of $6.9 million dollars.

The donation to provide one protective vest for a law enforcement K9 is $960. For more information or to learn about volunteer opportunities, please call Vested Interest in K9s at 508-824-6978.

