Mass. State Police K9 finds break-in suspect hiding in handicapped bathroom stall

AMESBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts State Police K9 tracked down a suspect accused of breaking and entering into a senior citizen’s center in Amesbury Thursday night.

K9 Neko responding to search for a man who was spotted around midnight through a second-floor window at the facility, tracked the suspect’s scent to a locked, handicapped bathroom stall, according to a release issued by police.

Trooper Dan Purtell heard a struggle from within the bathroom and opened the door to find Neko engaged with the suspect in the stall.

Police say the suspect quickly unlocked the stall and surrendered.

The suspect is charged with breaking and entering in the nighttime and resisting arrest.

